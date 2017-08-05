Peta Murgatroyd celebrates baby Shai’s 7-month milestone with an adorable — and messy — video

Baby Shai is 7 months old!

The little guy celebrated another big milestone on Friday, and his proud parents both took to Instagram to celebrate. Sharing an adorable video of Shai making a huge mess, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, “The clean up is REAL.”

“Happy 7 beautiful months my little love, you make everything better/ok/special/wonderful,” she added to the caption to the video, which shows Shai sloppily eating.

….the clean up is REAL 😂😩👌🏻 Happy 7 beautiful months my little love, you make everything better/ok/special/wonderful ❤️ @maksimc we miss you XO A post shared by Peta Murgatroyd (@petamurgatroyd) on Aug 4, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

“You’re seven months today, love,” she can be heard saying in the clip.





RELATED: New mom Peta Murgatroyd shares the “cheeky” thing her 7-month-old Shai just learned how to do

Proud father Maksim Chmerkovskiy also made sure to celebrate Shai on his special day by sharing a sweet photo of Murgatroyd cradling him.

“F A M I L Y,” he wrote as the caption. “Our guy is already 7 months! He’s the best. She’s the hottest. I’m the luckiest.”

F A M I L Y Our guy is already 7 months! He's the best. She's the hottest. I'm the luckiest. 👪 A post shared by @maksimc on Aug 4, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

After welcoming Shai in January, the couple got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony last month. They have been dedicated to updating fans on both huge life events by sharing photos and videos on their social media accounts.

RELATED: “DWTS” fans aren’t going to like what Peta Murgatroyd just said about her future on the show