Peta Murgatroyd is putting the final touches on her upcoming wedding to fellow “DWTS” pro Maks Chmerkovskiy

Ahead of her summer wedding to Maks Chmerkovskiy, “Dancing with the Stars” pro Peta Murgatroyd went for her cake tasting and shared the whole experience with a post on Instagram.

“The gates of Heaven have opened,” she said as she showed off the gorgeous Oheka Castle in Huntington, N.Y., where the ceremony and reception will take place.





After a stop at the venue, Murgatroyd shared a behind-the-scenes look at the gorgeous wedding cakes in the bakery she hired to handle her cake, and even posed with pastry chef Daniel Andreotti for a sweet pic.

The couple welcomed their son Shai in January and both competed on season 24 of “Dancing with the Stars.” They will wed at the New York estate this July.

