Pink blew everyone away with this stunning performance on “SNL”

Pink completely slayed her performance on this weekend’s episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The singer performed two of her hits. The first, “What About Us?,” is her first single off of her new album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Pink hit ever note flawlessly and left the audience, along with viewers at home, completely blown away.

Later, she performed title track “Beautiful Trauma,” which is already a huge hit online. Since its release on YouTube in September, the song has been been viewed nearly 6 million times, and the music video has been viewed 500,000 times since its release on Oct. 12.





Both songs were reportedly inspired by her relationship with her husband of 11 years, Carey Hart.

“There are moments where I look at [Hart] and he is the most thoughtful, logical, constant … he’s like a rock. He’s a good man. He’s a good dad. He’s just the kind of dad I thought he’d be and then some,” she gushed in a new interview with The Guardian. “And then I’ll look at him and go: ‘I’ve never liked you. There’s nothing I like about you. We have nothing in common. I don’t like any of the s**t you like. I don’t ever wanna see you again.’ Then two weeks later I’m like, ‘Things are going so good, you guys.’”

She continued, “Then you’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me?’ Monogamy is work! But you do the work, and it’s good again.”

The couple married in 2006 before taking a short break in 2008. They nearly divorced but decided to stay together and work things out. Hart and Pink share two children: a daughter, Willow, and a son, Jameson.