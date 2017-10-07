Pink unloaded on music producer Dr. Luke in the clearest terms — “he’s not a kind person”

If anyone was wondering, Pink made it absolutely clear in an interview with the New York Times that she would never work with Dr. Luke.

The singer had nothing positive to say about the music producer, who was accused of sexual assault and harassment by pop star Kesha in 2014.

In2017, Sony appeared to cut ties with Dr. Luke, whose real name is Lukasz Gottwald, amid the legal battle.

“I don’t know what happened,” Pink said of the allegations. “But, I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma, and he earned it because he’s not a good person.”





Pink also said that she’s told Dr. Luke how she feels about him to his face. She added, “He doesn’t do good business, he’s not a kind person, he doesn’t do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don’t really feel that bad for him.”

The New York Times reported that Dr. Luke was not available for comment.

