Pink gets completely real about babies in a relatable Instagram post

Pink might just have a new single after sharing a relatable text conversation with a family friend.

“Why do babies cry so much. I feel like he’s fucking with me at this point,” she asked, prompting her friend’s unapologetically honest response.

The singer never misses a moment to share her unyielding love of her family. She recently dedicated a moving speech about self-confidence at the VMAs to her daughter, Willow, following a heartbreaking conversation about looks and beauty.

Pink’s Instagram followers agreed with the sentiment. One wrote “It’s totally true . . . Sometimes babies are just arse holes no matter what you do for them!!” while another said “My friend and I refer to our girls as sassholes when they have attitudes.”





Pink gave birth to her son, son Jameson Moon, in December. She also posted a daughter of Willow dressed like her, writing that she “[w]ants to be a big girl.”

