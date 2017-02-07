Pink had something to say about that rumored feud with Lady Gaga

Pink seriously isn’t interested in drama.

After Lady Gaga’s high-flying appearance at Super Bowl LI, rumors swirled that Pink felt like the aerial acrobatics were ripped off from some of her previous performances. Pink has been known to perform some of her own stunts on silks during her concerts.

#JustLikeFire @dave_meyers @andrewmacphersonofficial @karlawelchstylist @pamwiggy @kathyjeung @_michellesaunders A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on May 6, 2016 at 12:49pm PDT

The feud was a bit of a stretch to us, but hey, celebrities have been known to clash over much less.

On Monday, Pink decided to clear the air about all of the rumors and took to Instagram to share her appreciation of Gaga’s performance.





RELATED: Christie Brinkley proves age ain’t nothing but at number by posing for a sexy photo shoot with her daughters

#womensupportingwomen #happymonday #letsnotgetdistracted A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Feb 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PST

“For the record: Let’s squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing… Lady Gaga killed it yesterday,” Pink started the post on Monday. “Her voice was powerful and beautiful, her outfits were on point, choreography stellar, her heart was in it and she sang about love and inclusiveness, all in front of millions and millions of people.”

She continued: “Let’s celebrate a woman who has the guts to jump off a roof and stand up there in the first place. Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn’t! Cirque and Peter Pan have been in the air for years!”

Pink quickly shifted gears with a slight jab at our current administration.

“Now can we get back to the real controversy? The one where our so called leader is stripping our humanity away minute by minute…” she finished.

There you have it. Pink is not in a feud with Lady Gaga — but she may be in one with President Trump.