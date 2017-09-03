Pink joins the long list of celebrities donating to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Singer Pink is the latest celebrity to lend a hand and share a generous donation to the American Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer donated a whopping $500,000 to the cause, according to the organization’s Twitter.

“Thank you @Pink from the bottom of our ❤️ for your donation of a half million dollars to @RedCross #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts!” the Red Cross of Los Angeles wrote on Friday.

They also shared a video of volunteers thanking the singer following her kind donation.





“Thank you, Pink!” they said before blowing a kiss to the camera.

We're partial to red, but pink is great, too. Thank you @Pink for your generous donation to our #HurricaneHarvey relief efforts. pic.twitter.com/TCU0CP9ETW — Red Cross LosAngeles (@RedCrossLA) September 2, 2017

Pink joins a long list of celebrities including Sandra Bullock, Ellen DeGeneres, Miley Cyrus and NFL star J.J. Watt to donate to Harvey relief efforts.

The devastating storm hit Houston on Aug. 25, and 44 people were confirmed dead as of Sept. 2.

