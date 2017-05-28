Pink’s hubby Carey Hart surprised his wife with a push present that is way more unique than any piece of jewelry

That’s one badass push present!

After giving birth to their second child, Jameson, in December, Pink’s husband, Carey Hart, surprised her with a new motorcycle.

The pop star took to Instagram to thank her husband and show off her new wheels.

“Thanks @hartluck for the push present 💕 I give you babies and you build me motorcycles. Some girls like diamonds, I like heavy metal and carbon-fiber and chrome 😉,” she wrote.

The couple are also parents to daughter Willow, 5, who is totally in love with her baby brother. The proud mom recently shared a snap of the two siblings looking pretty adorable!

“Thats Amore 💕,” she shared.

Two adorable kids, one awesome husband and a totally cool new motorcycle. Lucky Pink!

