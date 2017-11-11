“Pitch Perfect” star steps forward with multiple “disgusting” experiences with sexual harassment

On Saturday, actress Rebel Wilson shared two stories about times when she was sexually harassed, once by a “male star” and another time by a “top director.”

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” Wilson tweeted. “I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio—basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return.”





“Later I was threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual,” she continued.

On another occasion, earlier in her career, Wilson had a “hotel room” encounter with the aforementioned top director.

“I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud…that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she tweeted. ” I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”

The Australian “Pitch Perfect” star joined dozens of actresses and actors who have been coming forward with their own Hollywood sexual harassment and assault stories in the wake of producer Harvey Weinstein’s demise. She went on to address how lucky she feels to have “escaped” both instances.