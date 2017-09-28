“Playboy” founder Hugh Hefner will be laid to rest next to Marilyn Monroe

Hugh Hefner will be reuniting in the afterlife with his first ever cover girl, Marilyn Monroe.

Hefner died peacefully in his home, surrounded by family on Wednesday at the age of 91. Entertainment Tonight reports that the late media icon will be buried at Westwood Village Memorial Park in Los Angeles next to Monroe. He purchased the crypt next to the actress’s 25 years ago for the cool price of $75,000.

The cemetery serves as the final resting place for several dearly departed celebrities, including Truman Capote, Farrah Fawcett, Natalie Wood, Dean Martin and Zsa Zsa Gabor, to name a few.





Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal, and four adult children: Christine, David, Marston and Cooper.