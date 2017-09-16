Police find the body of a location scout for a hit show “riddled with bullets” in his car

Carlos Muñoz Portal, the location scout for Netflix’s “Narcos,” was fatally shot this week while on the job in Mexico scouting for season four.

He was found in his car “riddled with bullets” in Hidalgo, which has one of the highest murder rates in the country. Authorities are reportedly having trouble piecing together what happened leading up the Portal’s death, and police are still investigating.

RELATED: The mother of the stuntman who died on “The Walking Dead” has lawyered up

“We are aware of the passing of Carlos Muñoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family.”





The upcoming season of “Narcos” was set to film in Mexico, exploring the origins of the infamous Juarez cartel, as opposed to Columbia, where the previous seasons were shot. It’s currently unclear if Portal’s death will affect production or whether the murder will move production back to Columbia.

En parajes #Edomex, Carlos Muñoz Portal (37), buscaba locaciones para serie @NarcosNetflix . Fue encontrado muerto, por balas, en automóvil pic.twitter.com/Dbn6brJp1w — Julio Astillero (@julioastillero) September 16, 2017

RELATED: “The Walking Dead” cast and producers pay tribute to fallen stuntman John Bernecker