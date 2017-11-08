Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar debuts her growing baby bump on Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are getting ready to welcome their first child and Duggar looks like she’s ready to pop!

The newlyweds married in May in front of 1,000 guests in Arkansas and in August, they revealed they are expecting their first child together.

“We’re so happy and thankful to announce that we’re expecting a baby!” Joy-Anna told PEOPLE at the time of the announcement. “Every child is such a precious gift from God. I’m most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him.”





On Monday, the soon-to-be parents appeared in a friend’s Instagram post from what looked to be a weekend of fun.

In the photo, Duggar is holding her bump as Forsyth smiles behind her.

Duggar’s sister, Jinger Vuolo, also appeared in the friend’s slideshow.

At their May wedding, Duggar’s brother, Joseph Duggar proposed to his girlfriend Kendra Caldwell during the reception after nearly 3 months of courtship.

Joseph Duggar and Caldwell wed four months later in September.