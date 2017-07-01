President Trump, his wife and son leave D.C. to spend the Fourth of July weekend together as a family

On Friday, the first family was seen leaving our nation’s capital to spend Fourth of July weekend together in New Jersey.

Dressed in red, white and blue, President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and their 11-year-old son, Barron, boarded Marine One and departed from the White House lawn. They plan to spend the holiday weekend in Bedminster, New Jersey, along with the first lady’s parents Viktor and Amalija Knavs.

Their departure comes as the president is in the midst of a feud with MSNBC’s Morning Joe co-hosts, Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski. On Friday, Brzezinski brought the first lady into the mix by claiming she’s only staying in her role for the sake of her son.





RELATED: First Lady Melania Trump opens up to “Fox & Friends” about the joys of living in the White House

“I know Melania. I haven’t talked to her in months, but if my gut is right, I don’t think she’s going to put up with it much longer,” she said. “I know nothing. That’s just my instinct, and I go with my gut and my gut’s always right. I’m just telling you, Melania’s got the worst job in the country, and I don’t think she wants do it a lot longer. I think she will do it for as long as she has to for her son, and that’s it”

“It is sad when people try to further their own agenda by commenting on me and my family, especially when they don’t know me,” Mrs. Trump responded in a statement.

Looks like she and her family are ready to put the drama behind them and enjoy a fun-filled weekend with each other!

RELATED: We have a date for when First Lady Melania and Barron Trump will reportedly move to the White House