Prince Charles once described the downfall of his marriage to Princess Diana as a “Greek tragedy”

Prince Charles once confided about his marriage to Princess Diana to his pen pal, Nancy Reagan.

The former First Lady was first introduced to the prince during his White House visit in May 1981 just prior to his wedding to Diana. Prince Charles and Princess Diana visited the Reagans again in 1985 and after that trip the two kept in touch by occasionally exchanging letters. According to PEOPLE, they kept in touch until her death last year.

In one of the many letters, Charles reportedly described the demise of his marriage as a “Greek tragedy.”





“One day I will tell you the whole story,” he wrote in one of the letters from June 1992. “It is a kind of Greek tragedy and would certainly make a very good play!”

“It is so awful,” he added. “Very few people would believe it.”

The marriage crumbled just six months later in December 1992.

“No one can really understand what it all means until it happens to you, which is why it all keeps getting worse and worse.”

The letters are reportedly now the property of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Library in California and were donated following Nancy’s death in 2016.