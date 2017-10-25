Prince Jackson and Paris Jackson make a rare appearance on the red carpet together

Michael Jackson’s children, Prince and Paris Jackson, made a rare appearance together on the red carpet at the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mother2mother dinner on Tuesday night.

The celebrity siblings posed for photos together and walked the press line hand in hand. Paris stunning in a boho off the shoulder maxi dress designed by Zac Posen Resort 2018 paired with a red lip while Prince looked dapper in blaze and white shirt with jeans.

RELATED: Paris Jackson posed with her very private baby brother, Blanket for a new post on Instagram





Prince and Paris are very close and recently attended a wedding of family member Siggy Jackson. The two posed together for a photo at the wedding and Prince later shared a photo of his sister on the back of a motorcycle writing, “ride or die.”

Get you a ride or die to ride into the sunset @parisjackson #harleydavidson #harleylowrider A post shared by Prince Jackson (@princejackson) on Sep 23, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

Earlier this year, the close siblings debuted matching ying and yang tattoos on Instagram.

RELATED: Paris Jackson goes topless to show off her new chest tattoo

“sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts, he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them 😂 though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other. matchies with my bestie @princejackson! ❤️” Paris wrote alongside the photo.