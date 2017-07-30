Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella are Monaco’s royal cuties who will totally steal your heart

Say hello to Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella of Monaco!

The royal cuties are the twin children of Princess Charlene and Prince Albert and are stealing royals’ fans’ hearts one sweet picture at a time. The kids, who were born in December 2014, have been the perfect little royals in several public appearances as they have started growing up together.

This week, the twins were perfectly polite in an official royal outing to celebrate the launch of the M/V Yersin on Thursday. Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella were absolutely delighted to attend the event and were all smiles as they clapped during the ceremony.





Princess Gabriella was perfectly poised in a black dress and white bow on her father’s lap, while Prince Jacques sat with his mother decked out in white.

It looks like they have no problem attending their official royal duties (and looking adorable doing it!)

(H/T PEOPLE)