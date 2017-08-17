Princes William and Harry speak candidly about Diana’s funeral in an emotional BBC documentary

A BBC documentary called “Diana, 7 Days” will air on August 27th. The documentary will examine the huge outpouring of grief following Princess Diana’s death.

Prince William has spoken about how he felt as though his late mother Princess Diana was walking alongside him and brother Prince Harry as they marched behind her coffin at her funeral.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, that walk. It felt she was almost walking along beside us to get us through it,” the Duke of Cambridge said in the preview.

RELATED: Duchess Kate pays tribute to Princess Diana every time she wears one very special necklace





The prince — who was just 15 when his mother was tragically killed in a car crash almost 20 years ago — has opened up for the special along with his brother and other members of the royal family and Diana’s family.

Prince Harry remembered being comforted by members of the public whose “hands were wet because of the tears they had just wiped away.”