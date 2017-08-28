Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan announce the newest member of the Facebook family

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan announced the birth of their second daughter, August, on Monday.

“Childhood is magical,” Zuckerberg wrote in a letter to his newborn daughter. “You only get to be a child once, so don’t spend it worrying too much about the future. You’ve got us for that, and we’ll do everything we possibly can to make sure the world is a better place for you and all children in your generation.”

August joins mom, dad, big sister Max and dog brother, Beast.

The couple announced their second pregnancy in a March Facebook post about family.





“August, we love you so much and we’re so excited to go on this adventure with you,” Zuckerberg concluded the post with. “We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us.”