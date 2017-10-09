Pro surfer Bethany Hamilton’s family is expanding! See the cute announcement

Baby number 2 is on the way for Bethany Hamilton and her husband, Adam Dirks.

The pro surfer took to Instagram to share the news with an adorable post featuring the couple’s son, Tobias.

“Right there!” Tobias announced and kissed Hamilton’s stomach after his dad asked where the baby was.

“Another one on the way!” Dirks proclaimed with Hamilton adding, “Baby in there!”

More than thankful to share our joyous news!!! #babyinthere #babyonboard✨🎉❤️ A post shared by Bethany Hamilton (@bethanyhamilton) on Oct 8, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

In 2003, Hamilton was bit by a shark while surfing and lost her left arm. The devastating injury didn’t stop her from going on to be a professional surfer and a resilient wife and mother.





She opened up to PEOPLE about motherhood after welcoming her first child.

“I’ve always been competitive with myself and I’ve always tried to be the best I can be, but getting married and having a son has completely changed things,” she said. “I’ve had such incredible support from my husband and my son.”