“Property Brothers'” Drew Scott shared an update on wedding planning with fiancée Linda Phan

The wedding planning is in full swing for “Property Brothers” Drew Scott and fiancee Linda Phan!

The couple are pretty busy between the wedding plans and their upcoming show “Property Brothers at Home: Drew’s Honeymoon House,” set to premiere on HGTV in November.

“We are looking in the spring, but we’ve not set a date. We have such a busy schedule,” Drew Scott told US Weekly.

Jonathan added, “It took him seven years to propose, so give him a little time.”

RELATED: “LPBW” stars Audrey and Jeremy Roloff gave fans a peek at their stunning maternity photos as her due date approaches





The upcoming series will follow the renovation of Drew and Linda’s new Los Angeles home and things seem to be going smoothly, according to Drew.

“The renovation is going well. It’s a huge project; this house is going to be beautiful. We’re keeping the original English-inspired architecture,” he said. “We’re trying to infuse a bit of that Art Deco, old Hollywood glam feel to it.”

Now that the renovation plans are in full swing, maybe they can set the date!