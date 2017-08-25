“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott dishes on his upcoming destination wedding to Linda Phan

Drew Scott and Linda Phan have big plans for their upcoming destination wedding and they are finally dishing on the potential location for the nuptials.

“We’re definitely doing a destination wedding in Europe,” Scott told PEOPLE. “Maybe Mykonos, France or Spain.”

The couple got engaged last year after Scott popped the question at Toronto hot spot Piano Piano last December. Scott and Phan still have plenty of time before the big day but wedding planning is in full swing. Though, Scott admitted he still has some thinking to do when it comes to groomsmen.





“Linda has 14 bridesmaids, but I don’t have that many friends, so I guess I need to make some new ones,” he said. “The guys will wear kilts and she’ll have something inspired from her Chinese roots. We want to have some tradition but also mix it up.”

The wedding planning is in full swing but more importantly, Scott’s brother Jonathan has the bachelor party in the works.

“It’s going to have to be something that involves adrenaline,” Jonathan said. “Drew is an adrenaline junkie so he wants to get out there and do some extreme sports or something. We won’t tell you what it’s going to be but maybe bungee jumping off the Brooklyn Bridge or something. … It will be something wild.”