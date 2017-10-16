Pussycat Dolls founder responds to a member’s “prostitution ring” allegations

Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin is denying allegations that the girl band was part of a “prostitution ring” and that members slept with older men in order to be in the group.

Antin opened up to The Blast and said the allegations were “disgusting, ridiculous lies” that one-time member Kaya Jones reported on Twitter. Antin also said that Jones was “clearly looking for her 15 minutes” and was never an official member of the group. She was simply there on a trial basis, according to Antin.

On Friday, Jones tweeted that she actually left he group because it was a “prostitution ring.”





“My truth. I wasn’t in a girl group. I was in a prostitution ring. Oh & we happened to sing & be famous. While everyone who owned us made the $,” Jones wrote to fans on Twitter. “How bad was it? People ask — bad enough that I walked away from my dreams, my bandmates & a 13 million dollar record deal. We knew we were going to be #1.”

Jones also called out the group’s “den mother” but did not name names. Antin founded the group, which started as a burlesque troupe in 1995, according to E! News.

A rep for Pussycat Dolls has not yet responded to the allegations, though former member Asia Nitollano took to Twitter to slam Jones writing: