Mariah Carey disappointed fans this weekend when she canceled the first two stops of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour.





The singer was reportedly under the weather the weather when she delivered the lump of coal bad news on Twitter on Nov. 15.

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu,” she wrote. “Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

She ended the statement with a heart, a snowman, prayer hands and a Christmas tree.

Fans were quick to send get well soon wishes to the singer but a few were quite upset by the news.

when every mariah concert in chicago gets rescheduled 😢 feel better MC…christmas is cancelled until i see this show pic.twitter.com/SR4KxhwBq9 — Nina (@iamriccirich) November 15, 2017

Can we get a doctor's note? 😐 Was so excited for opening night, Christmas is cancelled… 😣 — Chantal Camilleri (@_cacamilleri) November 16, 2017

I was supposed to see you in Chicago and I feel like crying 😩😩 can you please come back soon? Christmas show or Butterfly tour? — ✦Weslegend ✦ (@WesleyWalrus) November 15, 2017

CHRISTMAS IS CANCELED — Jada Marie✨ (@MissJadaMarie_) November 16, 2017

Carey’s upcoming shows at Caesars Windsor in Canada on Nov. 17 and The Chicago Theatre on Nov. 18 have been canceled.

She will reportedly hit the stage again on Nov. 27 as she has several performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York through.

Those who can’t wait for her to return to the stage can check out her cartoon film “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is available now.

