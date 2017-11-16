Menu
APTOPIX France Victoria’s Secret Read this Next

Victoria's Secret fashion show turned into an international media disaster, and China's to blame
Advertisement

Mariah Carey disappointed fans this weekend when she canceled the first two stops of her “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tour.


The singer was reportedly under the weather the weather when she delivered the lump of coal bad news on Twitter on Nov. 15.

RELATED: Mariah Carey already has her Christmas tree set up, and people have questions

“Lambs! Just in time for the holiday gift-giving season, it seems I’ve received a present of my own; a lovely upper respiratory infection after last week’s flu,” she wrote. “Bleak! You know there is nothing I love more than celebrating the holidays with my festive Christmas show, but I have to take my Doctor’s orders and rest until he says I can sing on stage. Until then, unfortunately, I have to cancel the first several shows of my upcoming Christmas tour. I’m going to do all that I can so that I can see you soon!”

She ended the statement with a heart, a snowman, prayer hands and a Christmas tree.

Fans were quick to send get well soon wishes to the singer but a few were quite upset by the news.

Carey’s upcoming shows at Caesars Windsor in Canada on Nov. 17 and The Chicago Theatre on Nov. 18 have been canceled.

She will reportedly hit the stage again on Nov. 27 as she has several performances at the Beacon Theatre in New York through.

Those who can’t wait for her to return to the stage can check out her cartoon film “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is available now.

(H/T Page Six)

Queen of Christmas Mariah Carey canceled 2 of her holiday shows, leaving fans feeling like Scrooge Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Sugar Factory American Brasserie
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

5-year-old genius Anson Wong shows you how to inflate a balloon with baking soda and vinegar

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Step aside, Kelly and Mark! Another soap opera couple is celebrating a huge wedding milestone

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Julia Louis-Dreyfus is battling for her life, but she’s determined to get back to work soon

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Chelsea Handler backpedals after getting this message about sexual assault from Juanita Broaddrick

Stories You Might Like

Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo
The Royal Family

Keep your eyes peeled for Prince Harry and Prince William in their major motion picture cameo

,
The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him
Rare People

The Rock reminds us who all who the real “Sexiest Man Alive” is — hint: it’s him

,
After the unexpected death of rising rap star Lil Peep, his fellow musicians pay their respects
Rare People

After the unexpected death of rising rap star Lil Peep, his fellow musicians pay their respects

,
Victoria’s Secret fashion show turned into an international media disaster, and China’s to blame
Rare People

Victoria’s Secret fashion show turned into an international media disaster, and China’s to blame

,
Advertisement