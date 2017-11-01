Queen of Halloween Heidi Klum outdoes herself again with this Michael Jackson inspired costume

Heidi Klum has done it again!

The model and “America’s Got Talent” judge went above and beyond for yet another elaborate costume inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” in honor of Halloween this year.

Klum reportedly teamed up with special effects studio ProRenFX to create the spooky werewolf costume complete with a letterman jacket, huge paws and a crew of zombies dancing onto the red carpet with her! PEOPLE reports that the entire outfit took seven hours to complete.





She told the publication that she found the inspiration because Jackson is “such an icon.”

“The ‘Thriller’ video is such an iconic video and I was like, ‘I have to redo that,’’ she said.

Ahead of the big debut, Klum teased fans on social media with clips from her entire getting-ready process.

She may have channeled her inner Jackson for the look but there was one part of him she just couldn’t get right.

“Obviously it’s difficult because I can’t dance like Michael Jackson. I don’t think anyone can dance like Michael Jackson, but I tried my hardest,” she said.

Last week, the model told Vanity Fair that she had been rehearsing the costume ahead of her big entrance on Oct. 31.

“It’s a bit more involved,” she said ahead of the big reveal. “I’ve gone already into the studio and rehearsed, and I’m going to have to do that two more times because what I have to do doesn’t come super natural to me.”

Klum has previously gone as Jessica Rabbit, clones of herself, herself as an old woman and a corpse for past Halloween parties.