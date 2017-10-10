Radio host Delilah announces break from show following her son’s suicide

Syndicated radio host Delilah Rene is temporarily putting a stop to her show as she mourns the death of her son, Zachariah.

A spokesperson for Premiere Networks confirmed to CNN that Delilah will be on hiatus as she spends time with her family in the wake of Zachariah’s death.

Over the weekend, Delilah shared the heartbreaking news of her son’s suicide with fans in an emotional post on Facebook.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you,” she wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of her son. “On Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life.”

She continued, “He was being treated, counseled, and embraced fiercely by family and friends while battling depression for some time now.”

“My heart is broken beyond repair and I can not fathom how to go on… but I have to believe he is at peace with the Lord and that God will get us through,” the statement continued. “I will be absent from the radio and on social media for a time as I grieve and try to process this loss with my family.”

The mom of 13 (10 of whom she adopted) faced the heartache of losing a child once before, after her son Sammy died in 2012 from complications of sickle-cell anemia.