Radio host Delilah shares family pictures in the wake of son’s suicide

Romance Radio host Delilah Rene Luke took to Facebook on Thursday to remember the son she lost just last week.

On Oct. 3, Delilah’s 18-year-old son, Zachariah, took his own life, which she detailed in an emotional post on Facebook over the weekend.

“My dear friends, I need to share some devastating news with you. In the early morning hours, Tuesday, October 3, my son, Zachariah, took his life,” she wrote on Facebook on Oct. 7.

Since his tragic death, Delilah has decided to take a break from her syndicated radio show to mourn her son.





On Thursday, she shared some family photos alongside a tribute to Zack. She began the post with a quote by Mary Jean Irion before thanking her fans for their love and support.

“There will not be another ‘normal day’ with my Zack-Attack, at least not in this life time [sic]. No more cooking his favorite foods or bringing home gallons of his favorite juice, no more laughter around the bon fire [sic] or Christmas mornings. My heart is struggling to continue to beat,” she wrote. “Thank you for your prayers, love and support. Please pray for his grandparents, his siblings, his dad and his friends. We are all doing our best to focus on his joyful heart, his wild free spirit and his smile.”