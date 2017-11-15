Menu
Popstar Pink — who recently released her seventh studio album “Beautiful Trauma” — joined funnyman James Corden for a fun-filled ride around the streets of L.A. in an epic edition of the popular “Late Late Show” segment “Carpool Karaoke.”


They’d barely been driving around for a few minutes when they pulled over so the singer could show the British late-night host some of the dance moves to her song “What About Us.”

Of course the party didn’t really get started until the pair launched into an appropriately energetic rendition of Pink’s hit single “Get the Party Started.”

The segment ended with the duo hanging upside-down while Pink explained to Corden that singing in that position improved her vocal performance.

Earlier this year, Pink appeared as the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live,” where she performed two of her hits. The first, “What About Us,” is her first single off of her new album, “Beautiful Trauma.” Pink hit ever note flawlessly and left the audience, along with viewers at home, completely blown away.

Later, she performed title track “Beautiful Trauma,” which is already a huge hit online. Since its release on YouTube in September, the song has been been viewed nearly 6 million times, and the music video has been viewed 500,000 times since its release on Oct. 12.

Norman Quarrinton
Norman is a tall stand-up comedian from the mean streets of London, England.
