Rapper Nelly arrested for horrible alleged crime while touring with Florida Georgia Line
Nelly was allegedly arrested on second-degree rape charges, TMZ reports.

According to the report, a woman is claiming that the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr.,  raped her on a bus in Washington over the weekend. The alleged rape occurred before his Ridgefield concert with Florida Georgia Line.

The rapper was reportedly arrested on his tour bus early Saturday morning by the Auburn Washington Police Department.

The report has yet to be confirmed by Nelly’s representatives.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

