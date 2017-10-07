Rapper Nelly arrested for horrible alleged crime while touring with Florida Georgia Line

Nelly was allegedly arrested on second-degree rape charges, TMZ reports.

According to the report, a woman is claiming that the rapper, whose real name is Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr., raped her on a bus in Washington over the weekend. The alleged rape occurred before his Ridgefield concert with Florida Georgia Line.

The rapper was reportedly arrested on his tour bus early Saturday morning by the Auburn Washington Police Department.

BREAKING: @AuburnWAPolice arrested @Nelly_Mo on tour bus, parked behind a Walmart, after woman accused him of rape following show. #Q13FOX — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

BREAKING: Here is the jail booking for Nelly, real name Cornell Iral Haynes, Jr. he was booked at 6:39am PST. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/pQYDu1DilH — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) October 7, 2017

The report has yet to be confirmed by Nelly’s representatives.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.