A “Real Housewives” star is asking for prayers after one of her children was severely injured by a dog

Get well soon, Kash!

On Sunday, reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Instagram and asked for fans to send prayers to her son after he was bit by a dog and needed surgery.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote alongside the photo of her 4-year-old son in a hospital bed, with her husband, Kroy Biermann, standing nearby.





“My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery,” Zolciak-Biermann explained.

“Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️,” she wrote.

Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.