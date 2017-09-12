“Real Housewives” star Lisa Hochstein has no regrets about fleeing Irma on a private jet

Over the weekend, Lisa Hochstein — who appeared on “The Real Housewives of Miami” — was criticized after she shared a photo of her family preparing to flee Hurricane Irma’s destructive path on a private jet.

Hochstein’s former co-star, Joanna Krupa, took to Twitter to launch a tirade of vitriol. “All those A holes posting and showing off w their private jets in Miami, why don’t u offer help families and animals that can’t get out?” Krupa wrote on Twitter on Sept. 7. She added, “Otherwise stop posting and showing off when people and animals are being left behind during this catastrophic hurricane. Idiots !”





In response to the negative attention, Hochstein updated the caption of her Instagram post to address “all of these ignorant people leaving nasty comments.”

“Although it’s none of your damn business we were not the only ones in this plane,” she fired back. “Every seat was occupied and my son had to sit in my lap. EVERYONE IS POSTING ON SM about how they escaped! This happens to be mine and I don’t need to apologize or hide to ANYONE ABOUT HOW WE DO SO.” She continued to respond to the “nasty” commenters, saying, “Get off my page and worry about yourself and how you can help instead if wasting your energy on attacking me.”