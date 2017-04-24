Reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann shares an update on her son after he was rushed to the hospital with a dog bite

Little Kash Biermann is doing much better.

Over the weekend, the four-year-old son of former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann was rushed to the hospital after he was reportedly attacked by a dog.

Zolciak-Biermann called for fans’ prayers for her son with a emotional post on Instagram on Sunday.

“The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.





On Monday, Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann shared an update about her little brother.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez opens up to Ellen DeGeneres about when her relationship with A-Rod really began

“thank u he is doing MUCH better!” she wrote when a fan asked about Kash on Twitter.

thank u he is doing MUCH better! 💜 https://t.co/kpiHkpXK74 — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) April 24, 2017

Zolciak-Biermann shared an update about her son on Snapchat, writing, “Kash is doing incredible!! So thankful for all of your prayers!!” She shared a photo of Kash playing videogames from his hospital bed.

“Thank you God for your constant and consistent protection,” Zolciak-Biermann wrote on Twitter late Sunday night.

Thank you God for your constant and consistent protection. ❤️ — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) April 24, 2017

We are happy to hear he’s doing much better!

(H/T E! News)