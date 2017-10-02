Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their first child together
Reality stars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcome their first child together

Welcome to the world, Gunner Stone!

Reality superstars Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt welcomed their son, Gunner Stone on Sunday at 3:06 p.m.. The newborn weighed in at 6 pounds and 12 ounces, and he measured 19 inches long, according to E! News.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” a representative for the couple confirmed. The baby reportedly inherited his parents’ blonde hair and has blue eyes.

Just days before giving birth, Montag shared images from her maternity photo shoot on Instagram, writing, “What a blessed journey pregnancy has been. It’s hard to believe in such a short time I will be holding my son! I have been dreaming of this my whole life. Precious little miracle. So filled with love.”

