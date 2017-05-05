Reese Witherspoon can’t fight back her tears at a ceremony honoring Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell

It was only fitting that Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were honored together at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. After 33 years together, the longtime couple received stars in a joint ceremony Thursday, People reported.

The actors shared a kiss at the podium and were joined by guests including Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson; Reese Witherspoon; and Quentin Tarantino.

“Can we just get married? We’ve never had a celebration like this before,” Hawn said.

The two actors thanked their families and each other during Thursday’s presentation.





“Thank you to my beautiful daughter and my other beautiful daughter,” Hawn said. “This means more to me as I start reflecting on things. I was a dancer and I carried my dancing shoes up here looking for an agent. I couldn’t find an agent, I found a fabulous dentist but I couldn’t find an agent.”

“That star is part of ‘yes.’ I said yes to Kurt Russell. I said yes to Bill Hudson, and without Bill I wouldn’t have had Katie and Oliver. I wish my mom and my dad could see me.”

“I owe a special debt of appreciation to my family,” Russell said. “Thanks to my kids Boston, Oliver, Kate and Wyatt. Any father would be blessed to be gifted with the lifetime you have brought me.

“Goldie to you, I owe my wonderful life,” Russell added. “Simply put Goldie, I cherish you. All of the stars in the sky or the boulevard don’t hold a candle to that. There’s no one else I’d rather be next to than Goldie Hawn.”

Hawn, 71, and Russell, 66, have been together since 1983, but have co-starred together in one film, in 1987’s “Overboard,” People reported. Both actors have new movies coming out this month. Russell will star with Chris Pratt in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” which debuts Friday; Hawn stars in “Snatched,” which opens nationally on May 12, People reported.