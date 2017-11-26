Menu
Naya Rivera Read this Next

"Glee" fans woke up to startling news about one of the show's brightest stars
Advertisement

It was Ava Phillippe’s night to shine when she made her first public appearance at a debutante ball, le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.


The 18-year-old daughter of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe was escorted by 19-year-old Maharaja of Jaipur Padmanabh Singh for her debut. Her mother and stepfather Jim Toth were reportedly in the crowd as she waltzed for the A-listers.

Phillippe stunned in a gorgeous and sparkly gold gown and appeared with her mom right by her side. According to E! News, the annual ball is oh-so-exclusive and fabulous, as only six Americans participated in the small group of 20 debutantes.

Vogue Brasil writer Bruno Astuto shared a few images of Phillippe at the ball on his Instagram page on Saturday night.

RELATED: This photo of Reese Witherspoon and her daughter will make you think you’re seeing double

Ava & Reese @lebal.paris 🔝🔝

A post shared by Bruno Astuto (@brunoastuto) on

The gown she wore was reportedly designed by Giambattista Valli Haute Couture just for the occasion. Phillippe joins a long list of celebrity children who have been invited to participate in the le Bal des Débutantes. Scout and Tallulah Willis both made their debuts at the A-list ball, along with Sophia Rose Stallone and Autumn Whitaker. Steve Harvey’s 20-year-old stepdaughter Lori Harvey also made her debut at the ball on Saturday night.

Page Six reports that this is the second appearance Phillippe has made by her mom’s side. Earlier this month, she stepped out on her mother’s arm at the Museum of Modern Art in New York for the Wall Street Journal Innovator of the Year awards.

Reese Witherspoon’s look-alike daughter Ava Philippe was drop dead gorgeous at her first public debut Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2017 Innovator Awards
Nicole Moschella About the author:
Nicole is a content editor with Rare. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

“Glee” fans woke up to startling news about one of the show’s brightest stars
Rare People

“Glee” fans woke up to startling news about one of the show’s brightest stars

,
That time Opie Taylor walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office and his real life dad was there to see it
Rare People

That time Opie Taylor walked into the Mayberry sheriff’s office and his real life dad was there to see it

,
Director and “Andy Griffith” star Ron Howard has suffered a heartbreaking personal loss
Rare People

Director and “Andy Griffith” star Ron Howard has suffered a heartbreaking personal loss

,
If Prince Harry proposes to Meghan Markle, her engagement ring may honor Princess Diana in a beautiful way
Rare People

If Prince Harry proposes to Meghan Markle, her engagement ring may honor Princess Diana in a beautiful way

,
Advertisement