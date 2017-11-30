Menu
GettyImages-2691974 Read this Next

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an "Andy Griffith Show" fan favorite
Advertisement

On Nov. 30, we lost Jim Nabors, an icon of the screen who played Gomer Pyle on “The Andy Griffith Show.” For many, Nabors was a major part of growing up, and seeing him alongside Andy, Barney and Opie gave us plenty of smiles.


And while he was a fantastic actor on the screen, sometimes we overlook the superb singing voice that Nabors had at his command. His pipes were enough to give you goosebumps, and nearly every year from 1972 until 2014, Nabors was famous for belting out his rendition of “Back Home Again in Indiana” before the Indianapolis 500. And since it’s the holiday season, we thought it would be a good time to revisit this clip of Nabors singing “Silent Night.”

In the video, which was posted to YouTube by the Pacific Marines, Nabors is accompanied by the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Pacific Band. The performance took place in 2009 at the Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall in Honolulu for a promotional event surrounding the Corps’ “Toys for Tots” program. The video description notes that Nabors was an Honorary Marine Corporal.

RELATED: The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Though he was never in the service, Nabors had a close relationship with the Marine Corps; following his time on “The Andy Griffith Show,” he became so popular that he was able to get his own series, entitled “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” In that show, he continued in his role of Gomer Pyle, but with the character enlisted in the Marines. The spin-off was hugely popular, and IMDB says it ran for 150 episodes.

Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”
Rare People

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

,
Kylie Jenner remains silent about her pregnancy, but she revealed a few juicy details in a new video
Rare People

Kylie Jenner remains silent about her pregnancy, but she revealed a few juicy details in a new video

,
The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite
Rare People

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

,
Megyn Kelly has invited former colleague Matt Lauer — and the women who accused him of sexual assault — onto her show
Rare People

Megyn Kelly has invited former colleague Matt Lauer — and the women who accused him of sexual assault — onto her show

,
Advertisement