Reports are surfacing that Wendy Williams’ husband is guilty of having a decade-long affair

Kevin Hunter, the husband of daytime TV host Wendy Williams, has been having with a younger massage therapist for over a decade, DailyMail TV is reporting.

Hunter, 46 — who has been married to Williams for 20 years — has reportedly been seeing Sharina Hudson, 32, for more than 10 years, dividing his time between the New Jersey home he shares with his 53-year-old wife and their teenage son Kevin Jr., and the suburban love shack he purchased for his alleged mistress a mere nine miles away.

RELATED: Wendy Williams hits back at rapper T.I. in body-shaming battle





Williams caught Hunter cheating on her at least once before. In 2001, shortly after the birth of their son, Williams discovered Hunter had been unfaithful, but ultimately decided to stay with him. In an interview with Essence, Williams revealed the ordeal had strengthened their relationship.

“If you told me when I was 25 years old or 30 years old that I would stay around for a cheater, I would have been like, you are lying,” she said. “I’ve got way too much to offer a man to stick around for him cheating on me.”

“At that particular time, I had my career in radio, I was making a great salary, I had vacation property of my very own and the world was my oyster, so I definitely thought I wasn’t staying around for some cheating,” Williams added. “But I did and I don’t regret it.”