“RHOC” star hospitalized moments before her daughter’s driving test

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador was hospitalized on Friday after a torrential nosebleed, possibly a result of the massive heat wave and dry air in California.

Beador detailed the “traumatizing ” moment to fans with a post on Instagram from the emergency room.

“Poor Sophie. I feel horrible for traumatizing her today. Was driving with Sophie to the DMV this afternoon so she could finally get her license and my nose started to bleed. Then it started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye,” she wrote.





Beador continued, “Sophie had to call 911. I was sitting in the DMV parking lot with blood spewing out everywhere. Was in the hospital all afternoon, but everything is ok now. Probably because if the dry weather here.”

But things turned out okay for Sophie and she was able to get her license without her mother present. According to Beador, her eldest daughter promptly celebrated her achievement by taking her sister out for ice cream.

“I made Sophie stay at the DMV and had someone meet her so she could still get her license. She passed!!! 😳❤️👊 And then thought it was ok to drive home and take her sister out for ice cream without asking. 😱 Car rules are being laid down tonight! #eventfulday#lettheweekendbemellow,“ Beador wrote.

