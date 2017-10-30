“RHOC” star makes a sleek comeback after announcing her marriage is over

Just days after announcing a separation from her husband of 17 years, “Real Housewives of Orange County” star Shannon Beador resurfaced on social media to show off her newly toned physique.

On Oct. 27, the reality TV star announced she and her husband, David Beador, had separated a little more than a month ago, according to PEOPLE. She shared the news while filming the reunion with her “RHOC” co-stars, PEOPLE said.

“It’s heartbreaking for me and my daughters that this is the road that had to be taken but it’s the only way,” she told the publication. “I felt alone in my marriage. You can do what you can to keep your family together, but you have to have willing parties. You need two people to make a marriage work, and that just wasn’t happening in our relationship.”





The most recent season has been full of ups and downs for Beador, who gained nearly 40 pounds blamed on emotional stress-eating following allegations of abuse made by her co-star Vicki Gunvalson. The former couple has also had their share of drama after David admitted to cheating on her in season 10. The two spent most of that season trying to repair their marriage and David even surprised her with a vow renewal.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t make it work, Beador said, adding David had become distant earlier this season.

On Sunday, Beador took to social media for the first time since sharing the news of their separation. In the pic, she appears to be totally slimmed down and is all smiles as she poses with glam squad Ericka Brannon and Shay Brown.

“Reunion Season 12. Big hugs to @erickabrannon and @prive_shay for continual touch ups on a very emotional day,” she wrote.

E! News reports that Beador has been finding comfort in “RHOC” co-star Tamra Judge.

“Tamra has been comforting her a lot,” the source said, adding, “and she has been leaning on her. Her co-stars are not surprised by the news at all, and it is going to be a huge storyline on the reunion.”