“RHOC” star Tamra Judge celebrates her 50th birthday despite her skin cancer diagnosis

“Real Housewives of Orange County” star Tamra Judge kicked off her 50th birthday celebration on Saturday with a smoking hot photo of herself in a bikini.

Judge shared the hot pic on Friday on Instagram with her husband, Eddie Judge, as the two partied with pals in Carmel, Calif.

“Love you to the moon and back baby @eddiejudge #tamras50th #vintage67,” she wrote.

She shared a second photo of herself sipping from a champagne flute while showing off her toned physique.

“Living like I’m 49 forever 😛 or more like the next 5 hours,” she wrote.

In another post, Judge posed in her bikini before hitting the birthday piñata.

“Piñata & @sassysashsashes the day keeps getting better #tamras50thbirthday #vintage1967,” she wrote.

Judge, whose 50th birthday was on Saturday, recently opened up to fans about a skin cancer diagnosis. Judge revealed the news to fans on Instagram on Aug. 27 by sharing a photo of a mole on her buttocks.

“I was planning on competing again in November at 50 years old, but I’m not sure that’s happening 😩 now. it looks like God has a different plan for me. Im showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like. I don’t want sympathy, I want you to save YOUR ASS and get your skin checked,” she wrote.

