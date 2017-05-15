“RHONJ” star Dina Manzo and her boyfriend were reportedly bound and beaten during brutal home invasion

Dina Manzo is recovering after a scary home invasion over the weekend.

According to NBC New York, Manzo and her millionaire boyfriend, David Cantin, walked into their New Jersey home on Saturday night to find two masked men already inside.

Law enforcement officials said that the men rushed toward them as soon as they entered the room and beat Cantin with a baseball bat and punched Manzo. The couple was later found bound together in their home.

The robbers later ransacked the house and took off with undisclosed amount cash and jewelry. Manzo and Cantin were treated for facial injuries and are expected to make a full recovery.

Manzo made an appearance on the first two seasons of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” on Bravo before taking a break and returning to the show’s sixth season in 2014. She remains good friends with fellow reality TV star Teresa Guidice and serves as the godmother to her daughter, Audriana.