“RHONY” star Tinsley Mortimer’s royal ex set to wed controversial American model

Germany’s Prince Casimir Wittgenstein zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, ex of “Real Houseswives of New York” star Tinsley Mortimer, announced his engagement to self-proclaimed androgynous American model Alana Bunte, according to a press release sent to Rare.

The New York City socialite hooked up with the German prince shortly after her very public split from husband of seven years Robert Livingston “Topper” Mortimer. Rumors about the couple swirled soon after they were spotted in public together for the first time because Mortimer was linked to Prince Casimir within six months of her split from Topper.

Early into their relationship, Casimir introduced Mortimer to his parents Prince Alexander of Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and Countess Gabriella of Schönborn-Wiesentheid.





“My parents very much enjoyed her company and found her to be a decent girl with great values,” he told the Evening Standard in August 2009.

But, things took a drastic turn for Mortimer after the two split. In April 2016, Mortimer was arrested for allegedly trespassing on ex-boyfriend Alexander “Nico” Fanjul’s Palm Beach Home.

Abuse allegations between the former couple were rumored following an alleged domestic abuse incident in which Mortimer found herself hospitalized with head lacerations.

Mortimer opened up about the alleged abuse she faced at the hands of Fanjul on the season 9 reunion of the “Real Housewives of New York City.” In the same sit-down, Mortimer also spoke about the new man in her life, businessman Scott Kluth, who she has been dating since February.

Meanwhile, Prince Casimir has also moved on from his fling with Mortimer. He met American model Alana Bunte, 27, in London two years ago.

In June, the German royal family shared the news with a statement on Facebook.

With great pleasure, Prince Alexander and Princess Gabriela Sayn-Wittgenstein announce the engagement of her son Casimir with Alana Bunte. Prince Casimir (1976), the second son of the prince’s couple, owns a financial institution that develops and manages agricultural projects in South America. His bride Alana (1990) was born in the United States as the daughter of an American father and a mother from Colombia. She studied art and design at the University of the Arts London, Central Saint Martins. For several years, she has been working as a top model for fashion brands and magazines all over the world. The couple met in London two years ago and intend to marry next year in Sayn, at the headquarters of the Prince’s House.

In a 2013 Q & A with The Fashionography, the then-23-year old model described her signature look as “androgyny.”

“I literally had a cab driver once ask if I was a boy or a girl. A casting director asked me if men or women hit on me. A flight attendant called me ‘monsieur.’ I have to laugh at it. I’ve always dressed quite masculine though, even before I chopped my hair off,” she said.

This will be Prince Casimir’s second marriage. He was previously married to Corrina Larssen but the two divorced in 2005. The two had one child together, a son, Alexander.