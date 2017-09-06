Richard Simmons’ defamation lawsuit finally comes to an end

Richard Simmons is facing huge legal expenses after his defamation lawsuit against the National Enquirer was thrown out.

In May, the fitness guru sued the tabloid after they alleged he was transitioning from a man into a woman following years without a public appearance.

RELATED: After years of rumors, Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes have gone public

Los Angeles Judge Gregory Keosian reportedly dismissed the case over the holiday weekend after ruling that it is not defamatory to say someone is transgender, according to Page Six. Simmons is now responsible for the legal expenses of the National Enquirer, which could equate to “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”





There is no word on whether or not Simmons plans to appeal the ruling.