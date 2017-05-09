Richard Simmons dropped some serious blackmail accusations in his new bombshell lawsuit

Richard Simmons is going after his former associate big time.

According to a new lawsuit, Simmons alleged that the former associate, Mauro Oliveira, “blackmailed, extorted and stalked” him. The lawsuit is also going after Radar Online, the National Enquirer and their publishers.

The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday and alleges that Oliveira sold false information about Simmons to the publications.

The lawsuit alleges, according to PEOPLE:

Since early 2014, Mr. Simmons has taken a leave of absence from the media spotlight in order to retreat from his 40-year career in television, fitness and other arenas of entertainment. Starting from around May 2015, Mauro Oliveira, an individual who has blackmailed, extorted and stalked Mr. Simmons for several years with the intention of destroying the career and reputation of Mr. Simmons, contacted several press outlets, including the National Enquirer and Radar, and offered information on Mr. Simmons’s disappearance in exchange for a fee.





RELATED: Megyn Kelly received a warm welcome from the “TODAY” family as she preps for her first on-air appearance

Simmons claims that Oliveira sold stories to the press that stated he was “frail, weak and spiritually broken.” Simmons also accused Oliveira of making up a story that he was “being held hostage by his housekeeper who was controlling Mr. Simmons, taking advantage of his weak mental state and engaging in witchcraft.”

The story that Simmons was transitioning to a female was also allegedly made up by Oliveira, according to the lawsuit.

Oliveira denies the allegations saying, “The allegations are false, and the real story about Richard Simmons will come out eventually. Any reference to monetary compensation is the money Richard Simmons owes Mr. Oliveira for his work done for him, and also for the help he promised me when I stopped working for him, and also for the health problems Richard Simmons caused Mr. Oliveira.”

A spokesperson for American Media, Inc., which owns the National Enquirer and Radar Online, stood by the publication.

“While we have not seen Mr. Simmons’ complaint, we stand by our reporting about him, all of which was based on solid sourcing and material evidence. Should he choose to proceed with his lawsuit, we will defend it vigorously, and we look forward to the public vindication of our reports,” the spokesperson told PEOPLE.