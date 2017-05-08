Richard Simmons is rumored to be taking major legal action in order to protect his privacy

Richard Simmons will do anything to protect his privacy.

According to PEOPLE, the fitness guru is ready to file legal action against RadarOnline, the National Enquirer and the parent company American Media, Inc., after he claimed they published content about him “in a hurtful campaign of defamations and privacy invasions.”

Simmons will reportedly file the suit on Monday with the Los Angeles Superior Court and is seeking undisclosed damages. Neither he nor his longtime rep, Michael Catalano, have commented on the reports.

The editorial director for RadarOnline, the chief content officer at American Media and the editor-in-chief of the National Enquirer have not commented on the allegations at this time.

Simmons has not been seen in public in nearly three years, but it was recently reported that he was hospitalized for severe indigestion. Upon his release from the hospital, Simmons posted to his official Facebook page to thank fans for their support and express his gratitude to those who cared for him during his hospitalization.

“They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad,” he wrote, thanking “the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept.”

LAPD detective Kevin Becker spoke to PEOPLE about Simmons’ condition after reportedly helping him back to his Los Angeles home.

“He looks really great,” Becker said. “He is getting older, like all of us, but he is in good shape. He is in great spirits. He was laughing and joking and talking. He is very friendly, very funny.”