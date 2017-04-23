Richard Simmons took to social media with another post about his recent hospital stay

Richard Simmons is speaking out again!

On Sunday, Simmons took to social media once again to thank the medical professionals who cared for him during his recent hospital stay as he was treated for severe indigestion.

“Hope you’re having a beautiful Sunday. I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week. They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad,” Simmons shared with fans on Facebook.





He continued, “Another shout out goes to the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept. They were so helpful and kind as I returned home.”

“Let’s take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world. They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected,” he wrote. “God Bless all of them.”

PEOPLE caught up with LAPD detective Kevin Becker, who reportedly helped Simmons back to his Hollywood home.

“He looks really great,” Becker said. “He is getting older, like all of us, but he is in good shape. He is in great spirits. He was laughing and joking and talking. He is very friendly, very funny.”

“He is just fine. He is just a private guy now,” he said. “If he wants to go somewhere, he goes.”