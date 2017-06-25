Rob Dyrdek and his wife Bryiana found out the gender of their second baby in the most adorable way

It’s a girl for Rob and Bryiana Dyrdek!

The couple announced on Saturday that they are expecting again just nine months after welcoming son Kodah.

Both the new mom and dad shared the fun moment they found out they are expecting a girl with fans on Instagram. In the sweet video, Rob, Bryiana and Kodah are all smiles as Rob pops a black balloon and out pops pink confetti.

“It’s a girl!!!” Rob wrote alongside the video. “We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can’t wait to welcome our little princess into our family.”





It's a girl!!! 🎀💗💞🌸🌷💅🏽We decided to wait and let it be a surprise and as you can tell by our reaction we were very surprised! We are so blessed and thankful. We can't wait to welcome our little princess into our family. 💗💗💗🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💗💗💗💗 A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on Jun 24, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Bryiana also shared the same video on her own website, writing:

Twinkle, twinkle little star.. we spent so much time wondering what you are. Now that we know Kodah will be a big brother to a little sister, we are over the moon and can’t wait to meet you! You are the perfect addition to our family, sweet girl, and we love you so, so much! I can’t believe this is real.

She also posed with her husband and son in a sweet family photo.

“And then there were 4! 😍🤗❤,” she wrote.

And then there were 4! 😍🤗❤ A post shared by Bryiana Dyrdek (@bryianadyrdek_) on Jun 25, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

Congratulations to the happy family!