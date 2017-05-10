Rob Dyrdek took to social media to share his heartache over losing his “brother” Christopher “Big Black” Boykin

No one is going to miss Christopher “Big Black” Boykin more than good friend Rob Dyrdek.

On Tuesday, Boykin was found unresponsive and later died according to his longtime rep. He was only 45 years old.

Upon hearing the news, Dyrdek took to social media to mourn his longtime best friend.

“My heart is broken. I don’t want to write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart,” Dyrdek wrote alongside a shot of them together.





He continued with a series of posts that captured some of their best moments together, even a recent one that featured Boykin holding Dyrdek’s son, Kodah Dash.

Dyrdek also shared words about Boykin’s passing with fans on Twitter.

Dyrdek and Boykin’s wild antics were documented on the MTV series “Rob and Big” which aired from 2006 to 2008. Boykin later appeared in the “Rob & Big” spin-off “Fantasy Factory” and went on to occasionally stop by Dyrdek’s third MTV series, “Ridiculousness.”