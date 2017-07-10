Rob Kardashian has hired a very famous attorney amid his Blac Chyna revenge porn scandal

Rob Kardashian has also lawyered up.

Last week, famed attorney Lisa Bloom announced she is representing Chyna after Kardashian shared nude images of her in an angry rant on social media.

“I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him,” Bloom tweeted on Friday. She has also represented Mischa Barton who faced a similar scandal when her ex threatened to sell a sex tape featuring the actress following their split.

According to TMZ, Kardashian has hired Robert Shapiro to face off with Bloom in court. Shapiro, who previously represented O.J. Simpson alongside Kardashian’s late father Robert Kardashian, will reportedly not oppose the request for a temporary restraining order, as it is often granted to victims of alleged violence. After Kardashian shared the graphic images, Chyna alleged he was violent with her in April.





Shapiro will reportedly attempt to make custody arrangement on behalf of his client for the daughter Kardashian shares with Chyna, Dream Kardashian.

The veteran attorney will also reportedly make it clear that Kardashian will not share any more explicit photos of his ex or share any medical or personal information.

Chyna and Bloom will appear on “Good Morning America” on Monday for an interview with Linsey Davis. Davis announced the news on Twitter on Sunday.