Rob Kardashian shared more adorable photos of Dream hanging out in the pool, and fans can’t get enough

Dream Kardashian loved her first Fourth of July!

On Tuesday, Rob Kardashian took to Instagram to share new photos of his daughter and she couldn’t be cuter! In the sweet Independence Day shots, Kardashian is hanging out in what looks to be sister Khloé Kardashian’s pool with his 7-month-old daughter.

Kardashian is wearing black swim trunks and a black tee, while his daughter has on the most adorable and colorful baby bikini.

Babbbby girl A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:32pm PDT

“Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE 💙💙,” he wrote to fans.





Happy 4th ! Everyone be safe !!! LOVE 💙💙 A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

In possibly the sweetest photo from the day, Dream is drifting in the pool on a cute unicorn float as her dad stands nearby.

🦄🇺🇸‼️ A post shared by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Jul 4, 2017 at 1:33pm PDT

Dream is the only child of Rob Kardashian and his former fiancée, Blac Chyna. The former couple ended their engagement just a few months after Dream was born but are reportedly devoted to co-parenting their daughter.