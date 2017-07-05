Rob Kardashian flew off the handle and shared a bunch of revenge porn of ex Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has lost it this time!

On Wednesday, the reality star shared a series of photos to get back at his ex, Blac Chyna, for allegedly cheating on him.

The rampage started when Kardashian shared a video of Chyna kissing an unknown man.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person. Come spend time with your daughter instead of fucking me and then this dude right after. U need help,” he wrote alongside the racy video.

Following that post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of conversation from an unknown number plotting business opportunities and ways this unidentified person could make money to afford Chyna’s lavish lifestyle.

He wrote:

This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her pussy and everything and said she gonna come fuck me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been fucking including me … @ferraritru3

Rare reached out to the number in the photo for comment, but it has since been deactivated.

Kardashian decided to take things a step further when he posted a series of nude photos of Chyna and detailed some of their strained relationship.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care,” he shared alongside a screenshot of one of their text conversations in which Kardashian allegedly asks her to “go in the bathroom and take a quick pic for [him] to cum to.”

By the looks of the photo, Chyna obliged and sent him a racy photo of herself.

Kardashian continued the rant by putting Chyna’s alleged new fling on blast.

He ranted alongside the image of the man known as @ferraritru3 on Instagram.

And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.

Kardashian shared a note with fans amid the drama and promised even more revenge on his now ex.

“And here comes to the Drunk and on drugs Chyna. More receipts to come of all the drugs that were dropped offto her house yesterday including 100 bottles of Moet Rose she asked me to get her. U will never see Dream again unless u stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E. lol. That’s called a party pack,” the note to fans read.

Kardashian continued, “When was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400k in Jewelry. Damn.”

Kardashian continued his revenge rant by sharing additional screenshots from his conversation with Chyna’s new man. The second set of screenshots seems to allude to other business opportunities he is pitching the reality star.

“More messages from just one of the men Chyna been fucking in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for. But this one dude she fucking who reached out to me asking me to help him make money or he gonna expose Chyna,” Kardashian wrote. “Bro nobody cares about Chyna like that and everyone has had her. Including u and me lol. She crazy —- his page is @ferraritru3 CHYNA STOP HAVING YOUR BROKE BOYS HITTING ME AND TRYING TO LINK TO GET MONEY.”

The scorned ex added to his tirade by sharing two fully nude photos of Chyna. In the first pic, Chyna is posed wearing what looks to be a robe with nothing covering her from the chest down, tattoo, breasts and booty on full display.

“This is a pic Chyna just sent me before she fucked another man in her house with my baby in the house and her son in the house,” Kardashian claimed. “And for all u wondering why her damn nipples are so damn big thats cuz she had surgery after the baby was born on our anniversary January 25th that I paid 100K for and they really messed up on her nipples. Them shits used to be so cute and now they so damn big!”

With another photo that featured Chyna’s booty, writing, “Whoa that’s crazy u let me cum inside u and then another man do the same in the same bed and the same robe and everything in the house where I pay 16K rent. Sheesh. And so u know she had her butt reduced but I know it still looks wild.”

He shared another photo of @ferraritru3 supposedly in Chyna’s bed and continued to pour his broken heart out to fans.

The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn’t say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I’m gonna keep going and I don’t give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.

After sharing the revenge porn, Kardashian claimed that Chyna really didn’t work that hard to get the baby weight off.

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he wrote alongside a video of Chyna in the hospital either before or after the alleged procedures. “And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this.”

Kardashian has since removed the nude photos from his page and replaced them with messages to fans.

“Thank God I pray every single day multiple times for God to show me the way and he showed me. The same day Chyna sends me pics of her pussy saying I can have it soon. The same day I sent my jeweler to drop off 250k of jewelry. Same day my babaies are in the house and I find out this,” he wrote. “Thank You Lord! Thank you Dad for showing me. I had my daughter out of Love but this woman left the second I paid for her body surgery and then she was out. Chyna. Please get help.”

In a second note to fans, Kardashian still seemed bitter about his ex moving on to other men and claimed she cheated. He also stated he still has many more revenge photos he could share if he wanted to:

And just so u all know this is just one of many of the men Chyna been doing this with. I got receipts for days and when it comes to doing drugs and fucking dudes in the bed my daughter lays in I don’t play. So I don’t care that this is the mother of my child. I told Chyna a million times even after seeing and knowing this that I still will support and be there for her but I can’t take this anymore so yes I’m being petty with this owman is fakes like we all good on Father’s Day and begged me to go and staged the paparazzi to be there in front of her house and at Disneyland. I’m done with this woman thank God for God! Showing me the light!

Kardashian and Chyna ended things in February 2017 after the birth of their first daughter, Dream Kardashian. In the months since, they have been spotted together on different occasions, but by the looks of this, they are done for good.